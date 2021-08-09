TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after purchasing an additional 260,821 shares during the period. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 319,723 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 583,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,377,000 after purchasing an additional 45,520 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 544,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total transaction of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.35, for a total transaction of $6,323,949.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,086 shares of company stock valued at $27,929,875 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $477.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $510.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

