TransAlta (TA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect TransAlta to post earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at C$13.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.22. The stock has a market cap of C$3.61 billion and a PE ratio of -9.30. TransAlta has a 1-year low of C$7.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.75.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

