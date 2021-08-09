Tranchess Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges (CHESS)

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded up 242.7% against the dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $11.21 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can now be bought for $1.38 or 0.00003004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,877.83 or 0.99792315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00030207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00069367 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000818 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00011046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,117,801 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.