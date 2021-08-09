Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.28.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

