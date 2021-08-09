Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $444.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $444.87.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.