Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $32,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,449 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.55. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

