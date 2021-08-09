Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Buys 290 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 966.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,851,000 after buying an additional 1,285,208 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,818,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Airbnb by 637.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,801,000 after purchasing an additional 832,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 598,364 shares in the company, valued at $79,372,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 47,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $6,558,055.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 394,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,077,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,168,023 shares of company stock worth $452,687,619. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. BTIG Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

