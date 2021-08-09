Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 197.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 39.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of FPI opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $385.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.50 and a beta of 0.89. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

