Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,475 Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 142.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 403,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 66,709 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after purchasing an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 33,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $6.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $363.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.15. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $7.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.92 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

