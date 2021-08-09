Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 64.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,699 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after acquiring an additional 395,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 764,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,323,000 after acquiring an additional 341,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.77.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $187.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $200.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.