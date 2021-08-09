TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 329.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,238 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 568.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 304.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.05.

Shares of PM opened at $99.21 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

