TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,587 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after buying an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.50. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.