TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,403 Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 70.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,403 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,568,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,910,000 after purchasing an additional 769,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,705,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,907,000 after purchasing an additional 419,758 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,461 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,646.1% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 389,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 88,053 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.81 on Monday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $28.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.