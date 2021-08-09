TPG Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 17,729.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,109,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,763 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of ALLY opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.72. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,136.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.