TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 162.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,259,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,520 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,500,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 731.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,618,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,227 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,031,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,613,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

