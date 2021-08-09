TPG Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. United Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Mastercard by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 718,419 shares of company stock valued at $273,342,263. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $374.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.75. The company has a market cap of $369.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.