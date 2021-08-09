Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in American Express were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,147,650,000 after purchasing an additional 201,874 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,833,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,332,930,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,314,558,000 after purchasing an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after purchasing an additional 504,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

