Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 44,555 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 450,170 shares.The stock last traded at $29.44 and had previously closed at $29.31.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,003,000. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

