TouchCon (TOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $56,986.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded up 69.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. TouchCon has a market capitalization of $137,330.10 and $56,986.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TouchCon

TouchCon (TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. TouchCon’s official website is www.touchcon.org . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

Buying and Selling TouchCon

