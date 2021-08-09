TomoChain Trading 5% Higher This Week (TOMO)

TomoChain (CURRENCY:TOMO) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. TomoChain has a total market capitalization of $244.93 million and approximately $15.79 million worth of TomoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TomoChain coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00006362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TomoChain has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TomoChain Coin Profile

TomoChain was first traded on February 28th, 2018. TomoChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,777,350 coins. The official message board for TomoChain is medium.com/tomochain . The Reddit community for TomoChain is /r/Tomochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TomoChain’s official Twitter account is @TomoCoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . TomoChain’s official website is tomochain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TomoChain is a blockchain-based project that aims to provide a solution to the scalability problem with the Ethereum blockchain. The TomoChain team plans to support horizontal scaling by adding more second layer blockchain integrated with Ethereum for backup and atomic cross-chain transfer. The platform will be supported by the TomoCoin and will feature instant transaction confirmation and near zero transaction fee. TomoCoin (TOMO) is the protocol token to govern and regulate the Tomochain infrastructure. “

