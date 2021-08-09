TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMXXF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$158.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TMX Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37. TMX Group has a 1 year low of $79.40 and a 1 year high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

