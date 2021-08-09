TL Private Wealth Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TL Private Wealth lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 0.3% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $368.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.36. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $260.11 and a 12-month high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

