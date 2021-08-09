TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Trading 4.4% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TimkenSteel traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 1,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,204,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

TMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,000 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall H. Edwards sold 3,650 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $56,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,274,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 271,285 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 7.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TimkenSteel by 25.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in SBQ Steel Bar, Seamless Mechanical Steel Tubes, and Billets; and Value-added Precision Products and Services segments. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services.

