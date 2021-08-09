Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Tierion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.94 or 0.00811084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00104238 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00039811 BTC.

Tierion (TNT) is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

