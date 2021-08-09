Tidewater (TDW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) will be releasing its 6/30/2021 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Tidewater to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 11.05% and a negative net margin of 58.52%.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $11.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.81. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

