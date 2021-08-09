ThreeFold (TFT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $5,465.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded down 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00045044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00144857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.00147030 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,815.00 or 1.00313831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.16 or 0.00777631 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.