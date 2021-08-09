The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) PT Lowered to $230.00

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Shares of SMG stock opened at $164.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $143.08 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.75.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,375.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $11,712,767 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,013,568,000 after acquiring an additional 430,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,534,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.