The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Get The Sage Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of The Sage Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:SGPYY opened at $40.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $41.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sage Group (SGPYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.