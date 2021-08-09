The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RMR. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The RMR Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $39.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $44.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $131.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million. Analysts predict that The RMR Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,387,000 after buying an additional 53,383 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 28,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 285,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

