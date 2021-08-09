The Progressive Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th.

The Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PGR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.18. 17,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,167. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PGR. lowered their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other The Progressive news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $1,114,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,553,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

