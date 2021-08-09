The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 111,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 118,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,772,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $190.27 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

