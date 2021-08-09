The ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $50.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, analysts expect The ONE Group Hospitality to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.66 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38.

In other The ONE Group Hospitality news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $115,558.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,374,137 shares in the company, valued at $47,284,420.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tyler Loy sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $50,201.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 over the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STKS. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

