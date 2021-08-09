The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $93.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.16. The Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $53.55 and a 52-week high of $113.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Research analysts predict that The Howard Hughes will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 12,763 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

