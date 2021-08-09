The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Salem Capital Management Inc.

Salem Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 11,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in The Home Depot by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,224 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD opened at $329.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

