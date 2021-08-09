The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 13.2% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,924 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.9% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 15,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,012,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $328.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,466. The company has a market cap of $348.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.52.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

