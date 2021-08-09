The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Target Price to $34.00

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $19.47 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $44.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.84.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SANA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth about $334,284,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.