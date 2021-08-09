The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 1,200” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 946.89 ($12.37).

EZJ opened at GBX 850.40 ($11.11) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 905.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

