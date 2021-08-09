The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $4.50

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quotient stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $370.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.32. Quotient has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.78.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Quotient will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Quotient by 9.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,955,000 after purchasing an additional 550,078 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 597,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quotient by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,653,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after buying an additional 583,983 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

