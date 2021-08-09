The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.33% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of F45 Training stock opened at $16.02 on Monday. F45 Training has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Get F45 Training alerts:

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.