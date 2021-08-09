The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €49.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.28 ($56.80).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €44.85 ($52.76) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.73. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

