The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 8.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,025,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $243.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

