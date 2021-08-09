The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,928,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,195,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,141,000 after buying an additional 3,578,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $184,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.54. 62,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.97 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

