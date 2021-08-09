TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.31

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.31 and last traded at $111.11, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.53.

TFII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

