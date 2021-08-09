TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $111.48. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.