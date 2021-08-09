TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to announce earnings per share of $1.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. TFI International posted earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $6.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFII. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $111.48. 2,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81. TFI International has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $356,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the period. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

