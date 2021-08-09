TFG Advisers LLC Sells 372 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TFG Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 67,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.38.

