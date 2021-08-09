TFG Advisers LLC Sells 178 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFG Advisers LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 39.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 300,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,306,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 265.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $298.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,613. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.85 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.