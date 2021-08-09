TFG Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $111.09. 243,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

