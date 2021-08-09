TFG Advisers LLC Has $729,000 Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after buying an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.30. The stock had a trading volume of 21,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,251. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

