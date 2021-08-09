Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $67.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.11.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Textron by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TXT traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $72.24. 981,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. Textron has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.06.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

