Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $17,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $61,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $65.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.61.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

